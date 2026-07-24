LANSING, Mich. — We continue to warm to end our work week as areas such as Portland and Perry were able to warm into the lower 80's Thursday. Other spots stayed in the mid to upper 70's. All of us should be able to warm near normal in the mid to lower 80's today as we continue to track sunshine and calm winds.

Fox 47 News Temperatures return to normal in the mid to lower 80's with more sunshine to close the work week

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A pleasant start to the weekend as we track returning storms Sunday across Mid-Michigan

A few clouds will pass by through the day, but we will continue to see conditions that are good for outdoor activity today and into Saturday where we warm into the mid 80's. Saturday will also see returning moisture aid in bringing humid conditions back to the area late in the day and taking us into the first half of next week.

Fox 47 News Returning moisture brings humid conditions back to Mid-Michigan beginning late Saturday and taking us into a brand new week

We should stay dry throughout the day Saturday with more sunshine opportunities. However, as early as Sunday morning, showers and storms are looking to return to the area.

A marginal risk for isolated severe storms has been issued for almost all of Mid-Michigan for storms that could produce damaging wind gusts and hail during the second half of the day and continuing into early next week. Severe potential continues Monday with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees and damaging wind gusts still a concern across southern Michigan. Timing is still being ironed out for Monday's round of storms and we will keep you updated through the weekend.

Fox 47 News Isolated severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail remain possible Sunday across much of the area

Fox 47 News Isolated severe storms Sunday continue into Monday with continued severe potential as temperatures stay close to 90 degrees

Overnight lows tonight will drop to the upper 50's. This should still give some opportunity to run the fan and crack the window. However, these conditions are a bit warmer than what we've seen over the past few nights. We will get back to uncomfortable overnight periods Saturday night where we won't even escape the 60's.

We will gradually cool down midweek next week with returning thunderstorm chances Thursday.

Fox 47 News Storms return to the forecast Sunday and Monday with hot and humid conditions and damaging wind gusts possible with a cool down commencing Tuesday

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