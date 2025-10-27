LANSING, Mich. — Sunday brought sunshine and some breezy conditions across our neighborhoods. Pleasant conditions with an abundance of sunshine will continue as we start the week due to high pressure sticking around. Temperatures range seasonably average in the mid to upper 50's.

Breezy conditions will also continue during this first half of the week. Gusts could range from 20-25 mph today.

Lots of sunshine with daytime highs in the mid 50's across our neighborhoods

A pleasant fall start to the week with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions

As this area of high pressure continues its track north, will will begin to see a pattern change for late in the week, just in time for Halloween.

Prior to this change, winds will continue to strengthen given the tighter gradient between the area of high pressure and the incoming area of low pressure that will aid in bringing showers back to our neighborhoods. We could see gusts range from 25-30 mph out of the east. Make sure to watch any light Halloween decorations and possibly bring them in during the daytime hours Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph for southern neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon

An area of low pressure tracks northeast, but travels east just south of the state beginning Tuesday evening, lasting through Thursday morning. North of the center of low pressure we could see showers return to our neighborhoods as early as overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

This same area of low pressure will track northeast Thursday and into the weekend, shifting winds in Michigan out of the northwest. Because of this, we could see another lake effect rain set up for late in the week and for Halloween. At the moment chances for showers are expected Thursday and throughout the weekend with a more scattered shower pattern on Halloween. We could still see some changes to the timing and evolution of this system and we will be watching it closely all week. Cloud cover will begin to increase during the day Wednesday.

Cloud cover starts to increase Wednesday evening as our weather pattern shifts towards precipitation potential late this week

This weekend also bring the end of Daylight Saving Time. At 2 AM on Sunday we will turn our clocks back an hour and gain an hour of sleep. Our sunsets will now be an hour earlier beginning Sunday with sunrises an hour earlier.

We turn our clocks back an hour overnight Saturday into Sunday at 2 AM as we gain an hour of sleep

Temperatures will range in the mid 50's through Wednesday with a dip into the lower 50's for the end of the week and into the weekend. All overnight lows range in the mid to upper 30's. This is around where these lows should be for this time of year. Frost could develop, but with present winds in the overnight hours beginning tonight, frost could be hindered. Make sure to bundle up, however, for the morning hours as feels like temperatures could drop into the 20's.

A dry and breezy first half of the week gives way to chances for precipitation for the Halloween holiday

