LANSING, Mich. — Winds out of the south brings warm and moist air to our neighborhoods today. This will allow for the return of humid conditions today that will continue through the weekend period with showers and storms also looking to make a return.

A hot and sunny day expected with shower and storms on the way for the weekend in Mid-Michigan

High temperatures today will warm to the upper 80's. This is a bit warmer than what we have been observing over the past few days. We will be staying dry with mostly sunny skies today as we hold on to the influence of high pressure.

We have a chance to get a bit muggy this afternoon with dew points back into the 60's today. We'll continue to see our dew points rise into the upper 60's on Saturday with uncomfortable conditions favored when stepping out the door.

We're staying dry today across our neighborhoods, but precipitation is on the way for the weekend with showers and storms expected. Some of these storms could turn severe.

Showers Saturday could start as early 1 PM with instability increasing during peak heating hours. Instability is a key ingredient for thunderstorm development.

A cold frontal boundary will drop south into the state driving showers and storm through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Some storms that we see could turn severe with main impacts similar to what we saw throughout Michigan on Tuesday with damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates. There is a small flooding risk that we will have to watch out for during this period.

We take a bit of a break during the afternoon hours of Sunday as the frontal boundary stalls out across the southern portion of the state of Michigan. With a few passing mid-level disturbances following the ridging pattern, we could see more storms develop as we start the week Monday through Tuesday. Remnant showers are possible through the first half of the day Wednesday. Conditions will become more tame as we enter late next week.

