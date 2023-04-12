A few more days of heat before an Arctic blast

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will flirt with record highs again Thursday and Friday before cooling substantially for the latter half of the weekend. The cold front will be so powerful some of us could see snow.

The fire danger will remain critical until we cool down and get some rain. Please do not burn anything and be very vigilant with campfires / grilling.

Tonight: Clear. Low 56.

Thursday: Sunny. High 81.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 81.

Saturday: Isolated pop-up showers and storms. High 77.

Sunday: 60 in the morning cooling to 42 in the evening. Winds gusting to 40mph. Scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Monday: Rain / snow mix. High 42.

