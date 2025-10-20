A dry Monday in Mid-Michigan with showers returning to the forecast overnight

LANSING, Mich. — This past weekend brought soggy conditions across our neighborhoods with showers and storms. Some areas including Lansing observed over 2" of rainfall with the most rainfall in our neighborhoods falling in portions of Ingham and Eaton counties. This rainfall was much needed given how dry we have been across the southern portion of the state. We have more chances for showers throughout the week, but Monday brings dry conditions.

Daytime highs today will warm into the lower 60's. This is right around where we should be for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours allowing for a pleasant, fall like, start to the week.

Fox 47 News Skies clear today with temps warming into the lower 60's

This break from the rain will be short lived as our next system arrives overnight tonight. an upper level trough with a weakening low pressure system at the surface tracks east across our neighborhoods with a warm front advancing through with showers affiliated as early as 2 AM Tuesday morning.

Fox 47 News Our next system doesn't carry as much moisture like we saw over the weekend, but we can see wet weather renewed through midweek

This first round of showers will continue through the morning commute hours of 6 AM/7 AM and come to an end once the cold front advances through. We are not expecting any major impacts with these showers as this system won't be carrying as much moisture as what we saw over the weekend.

Fox 47 News No major impacts are expected as showers advance through our neighborhoods as early as 2 AM Tuesday

On the back end of the passing cold front, winds out of the northwest will allow for a lake effect rain setup into Tuesday afternoon. With lake effect instability possible, scattered showers and a possible tame thunderstorms could move through during the afternoon/evening hours Tuesday. This trend will continue with chances for tame showers through Thursday.

Impacts we could see with a potential storm on Tuesday includes isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph. However, we can expect breezy conditions through the week with gusts up to 20 mph Monday and continued breezy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph Wednesday.

Fox 47 News We could see wind gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon as showers and a possible storm advances through

We will dry up by the end of the week Friday with mostly cloudy skies continuing. We have another chance for showers returing late in the weekend Sunday, but it is still too far out to talk details. Make sure to have the umbrellas ready when heading out the door this morning.

Fox 47 News A dry start to the week with returning showers beginning overnight and lasting through the midweek period with temperatures cooling

