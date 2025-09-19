LANSING, Mich. — When heading out the door this morning, watch out for areas of poor visibility. Dense fog could drop visibility below a mile Friday morning. This is due to the return of moisture from yesterday's passing cold front. Stay weather aware when getting behind the wheel.

Once we reach sunrise, fog will start to dissipate. A few passing clouds are possible, but we should see mostly sunny skies by the time we reach the afternoon hours. High temps are expected to range in lower 80's across most of our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Temps cool to the upper 70's/lower 80's today with sunshine favored in the afternoon hours

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

A dry end to the week in Mid-Michigan as we track returning showers and thunderstorms

Today will be the best day for outdoor activities before chances for showers and storms return. An upper level low will advance east Saturday with an affiliated warm front expected to advance through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Ahead of this warm front, we could see an isolated shower and storm move into our neighborhoods Saturday as early as 7 PM.

Fox 47 News We could see an isolated shower and storm Saturday evening as an incoming warm front sweeps through our neighborhoods

Sunday brings a much better chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the daytime hours as well as into the evening. We are not tracking any major impacts with these showers or storms through the 7-Day period. Make sure to grab that umbrella when heading out the door. We could see renewed precipitation through Tuesday as the upper level low advances through the area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded portions of Ingham, Clinton, and Hillsdale counties to a Moderate Drought. The rest of our neighborhoods have been upgraded to Abnormally Dry conditions. The impacts are mainly agricultural with low river levels, and farmers reporting early harvests and damaging yields. Even though rain is in the forecast, we are not seeing any widespread areas of rainfall. Much of the lower peninsula has seen two thirds of its annual rainfall.

Fox 47 News Portions of Clinton, Ingham, and Hillsdale counties are now under a moderate drought

Temperatures remain above average through the weekend in the lower 80's. We will begin to gradually cool as we start a brand new week and commence Astronomical Fall.

Fox 47 News This weekend brings showers and storm chances that could last through early next week with temps remaining above average

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.