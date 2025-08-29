LANSING, Mich. — We are starting our Friday cooler than average, similar to how it was earlier in the week Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Neighborhoods might make a run to mid to lower 40's for the morning low.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

A cool end to the work week in Mid-Michigan as we gradually warm over the Labor Day weekend

High temps will struggle to reach 70 today as high pressure begins to build into the Great Lakes region from the north. These northerly winds will allow for well below average daytime highs in the upper 60's. In some neighborhoods, we could be 10 degree cooler than where we should be for this time of year.

We will stay dry, however, with partly cloudy skies throughout the first half of the day. This cloud cover should start to exit by mid afternoon allowing for mostly clear skies right in time for MSU Football at Spartan Stadium this evening.

Fox 47 News High pressure influences the weekend forecast with gradually warming temperatures and mostly sunny skies

When heading out to Spartan Stadium this evening, make sure to bring an extra layer. Even though it is late August, we will be feeling a lot more like a later in the season game with temps in the mid 60's for kickoff and dropping into the upper 50's by the time we reach 9 PM.

The good news is that we will be staying dry with mostly clear conditions. Winds will also be weak, meaning we won't have to worry about any exceptional wind chill.

Fox 47 News A cooler night out at Spartan Stadium for MSU Football with temps dropping into the lower 60's, upper 50's

Over the Labor Day weekend, we will start a gradual warm up as high pressure sticks around in the Great Lakes region slowly tracking east. This will shift our winds out of the south, but staying weak. Mild conditions are favored on Saturday with highs in the mid to lower 70's. Highs will return to normal once we reach Sunday in the upper 70's.

Overnight lows will continue to stay a bit cooler through the start of the week with a similar gradual warm up. Even though we are tracking normal daytime highs for the first half of next week, another cool down is expected with high temps plummeting.

Fox 47 News Cooler than average temperatures are favored to return beginning at the end of next week

This cool down occurs Thursday where highs could only reach the mid to upper 60's. We could still see some changes and will watch our temperatures trends closely. Shower chances look to return Tuesday with a small chance for a few tame showers. Wednesday in Wednesday evening brings a better chance to see some showers and possible storms. It is on the back end of this system that we will watch our temperatures begin to fall.

Fox 47 News A cool end to the work week with gradually warming temps over the holiday weekend and mostly sunny skies

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.