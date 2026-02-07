A cold weekend ahead with chances for snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Get ready for a cold morning and a cold day. Out the door about 9:00 a.m., temperatures will be about 8°F with a wind chill of -5°. Eventually will reach a high of 18°F with winds out of the NW at 11mph. Although we will be partly cloudy but dry during the day, overnight into Sunday, scattered snow showers could move through some neighborhoods.

Sunday: A.M. snow showers should linger but dry out by early morning, making way for mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures remain bitterly cold, only topping out about 21°F.

Monday-Wednesday: A welcomed warmup starts our workweek as temperatures reach the low-upper 30s. Tuesday, due to a high of near 40°F, both rain and snow are possible that night.

Thursday-Friday: Temperatures hover near 30°F, with mostly cloudy skies.

