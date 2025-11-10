LANSING, Mich. — Our neighborhoods saw the first snowfall of the season bringing accumulating snow and cold temperatures as we start the week. Temperatures as of the 6 AM hour have dropped into the teens for some including Lansing with feels like temperatures in the single digits in some neighborhoods. Make sure to bundle up and leave extra time to scrape off your car from any additional light snow that fell in the overnight hours. Reports from Saturday into Sunday saw snow ranging from 1-3".

Fox 47 News Snow totals from Saturday 11/08 to Sunday 11/09

As the upper level low settles into the region, high temps will only warm to around freezing today with northerly winds keeping lake effect snow off at the lake shore neighborhoods. We will stay dry during the daytime hours with partly cloudy skies.

Fox 47 News High temperatures today hover around freezing with intervals of sunshine

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

A cold start to the week across Mid-Michigan with light snow possible through Wednesday

Later Tuesday night, surface ridging will begin as the upper level low allowing for such cold temperatures today exits the region. Because of this, lake effect snow will be able to make it's way a bit more inland overnight as winds turn out of the northwest. We can expect light snow with minimal accumulations in our northern neighborhoods. Southern neighborhoods could see up to a quarter of an inch of snow in areas like Hillsdale and surrounding areas in Hillsdale County.

Fox 47 News Light snow moves across our neighborhoods overnight as surface ridging begins

This ridging pattern won't last long as a weakening low pressure system tracks east across our neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. High temperatures warm into the mid 30's Tuesday with a chance to see some light snow showers across all of our neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. We could see an additional trace to half an inch of snow by the time this system exits Wednesday morning.

With temperature trends a bit warmer and slightly above freezing, we could see some mixing ahead of the weakened occluded front. Wednesday will bring more dry conditions. as temps warm back into the 40's.

Fox 47 News We could see up to half an inch of snow with this weakening low pressure system Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night

Winds will be strong as our weather pattern changes. Gusts Monday could reach up to 30 mph with winds strengthening ahead of the occluded frontal passage Tuesday afternoon with gusts ranging from 35-40mph. These winds will affect our feels like temperatures. Tuesday, we could see wind chill values drop into the lower 20's. Make sure you are bundling up when heading out the door as these strong winds and cold conditions will be present through Wednesday.

Fox 47 News We could see wind gusts range from 35-40 mph tomorrow ahead of a weakening system

Temperatures will gradually warm for the back half of the week with highs back in the 50's Thursday with chances for showers returning this weekend.

Fox 47 News Light snow possible through Wednesday with gradually warming temperatures and chances for rain showers returning this weekend

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.