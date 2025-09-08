LANSING, Mich. — We are starting off the week across our neighborhoods chilly with air temps in the lower 40's/upper 30's. Make sure to bring a jacket when heading out the door Monday morning. We will continue to warm into the upper 60's today, possibly reaching 70 degrees in some neighborhoods.

This is all due to an area of high pressure at the surface which brings tame weather conditions to the region. This is going to be the story for much of the work week with dry conditions and gradually warming temperatures.

Fox 47 News

A chilly start to Monday with gradually warming temps throughout the week in Mid-Michigan

We will stay mostly sunny as we head into Tuesday with a few passing clouds. To the northeast a warm frontal passage will advance through Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula which will allow for some cloud cover to make its way into our neighborhoods Wednesday. We will stay dry, however, during the midweek period.

As we reach the middle of the week, we could see high temperatures tap into the 80's. With average temperatures fall due to Meteorological Fall starting, seeing 80's during this time of year would be a bit warmer than average. We could see these conditions as early as Wednesday and last through Friday.

The heat could stick around into next week as well as the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 Day Temperatures Outlook favors above average temps from September 15th-21st.

Fox 47 News

Our next best chance for showers will arrive this weekend. However, we could still see some changes to the evolution and timing of the incoming system. We will continue to monitor closely throughout the week.

Fox 47 News

