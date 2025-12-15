LANSING, Mich. — Accumulating snowfall takes a break as we start the week across Mid-Michigan. A shortwave tracks southeast and clips the Great Lakes region allowing for a few flurries possible through 10 AM this morning across our northern neighborhoods. We are not expecting any slow-ups for the morning commute with these flurries nor any snowfall accumulations.

We will be left with partly cloudy skies in the late morning into early afternoon hours today with increasing cloud cover heading into the evening hours. High temperatures will only reach the upper teens today with feels like temperatures sticking in the single digits.

Fox 47 News Air temps warm to the upper teens, while feels like temperatures remain in the single digits Monday

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

A chilly Monday across Mid-Michigan with temperatures gradually rising this week

High pressure brings tame conditions across our neighborhoods to start the new week. However, a pattern change comes tomorrow as an incoming cold front will allow for strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours. However, this incoming system remains dry with mostly cloudy skies favored throughout the day Tuesday and partly cloudy skies during the daytime hours Wednesday.

Fox 47 News A cold front will advance through our neighborhoods Wednesday morning with strong winds as our main impact

Fox 47 News Strong winds out of the southwest could gust up to 40 mph Tuesday evening

Our next best chance to see some measurable precipitation comes later this week on Thursday as we warm our temperatures into the 40's and see rainfall as our main precip type ahead of an incoming cold front. Rain will mix to snow once the cold front passes and we cool overnight Thursday into Friday with a lake effect snow setup possible for the first half of the day Friday. It is still a bit too early to talk details, but we will keep you updated throughout the week with what we can expect in terms of impacts.

Fox 47 News A chilly start to the week with gradually warming temperatures and rain and snow back i our neighborhoods Thursday

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.