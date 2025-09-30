LANSING, Mich. — With another dry day expected across our neighborhoods, September will wrap up with less than normal rainfall across the majority of our neighborhoods. Some of our neighborhoods including Lansing are lacking close to an inch of rainfall as of Tuesday.

We are still watching our neighborhoods for agricultural impacts from the state of drought that has been witnessed by these dry conditions.

Fox 47 News Some areas including Lansing are short almost an inch of monthly average rainfall for September

Today, high temperatures will continue to trend in the lower 80's. Yesterday, all of our neighborhoods were able to exceed 80 degrees due to the amount of sunshine. Today, we will see mostly sunny skies yet again despite a few clouds as a cold front advances through our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Temps warm into the lower 80's with a cold front advancing through our neighborhoods Tuesday

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

A brief cooldown to start October with warming temps for the weekend across Mid-Michigan

This weak cold front won't produce precipitation, but we will see temps drop into the mid to lower 70's Wednesday and Thursday with winds turning out of the north northeast. We will see more cloud cover filter in for both of these days as well with chances to see some sunshine peak through.

Fox 47 News We will stay dry with a few passing clouds as the cold front advances through our neighborhoods

As winds turn out of the south late in the week, temperatures will rebound into the 80's for Friday and through the weekend into next week. We are starting to track returning chances for showers late in the day Monday. This round of showers is still a bit far out and we will be watching this much needed rain closely.

Fox 47 News An advancing cold front cools our neighborhoods down Wednesday and Thursday with rebounding warmth expected for the weekend

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.