LANSING, Mich. — We are still watching our air quality to start the day Friday morning. Across our neighborhoods air quality is ranging from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The Air Quality Advisory in effect through noon as we will start to see some improvements in our air quality once we enter the weekend.

We do have a chance to see some thicker concentrations of near surface smoke in our northern neighborhoods later Friday evening. We will be keeping an eye on it throughout the day today.

Fox 47 News Air Quality Advisory in effect through Noon Friday

A brief break from showers and poor air quality in Mid-Michigan this weekend

High temperatures will range in the mid to lower 70's today across our neighborhoods as an incoming shortwave could produce an isolated t-storm along the Michigan border this evening. Areas that could be affected include Hillsdale and Jackson counties. If we do see a storm kick off, we will not be expecting much in the way of severe impacts.

Fox 47 News No major impacts are expected if we do see a storm kick off

Throughout the day, southern neighborhoods will be dealing with cloudy skies and northern neighborhoods dealing with partly cloudy skies. Southern neighborhoods look to trend a tad cooler today in comparison to areas such as Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton.

Fox 47 News Northern neighborhoods stay dry while an isolated t-storm can't be ruled out for southern neighborhoods

Saturday will bring dry conditions for all of our neighborhoods with high temps in the mid 70's and partly cloudy skies.

On Sunday, an area of low pressure tracking east located south of Michigan will allow for showers and tame thunderstorms to advance through our neighborhoods from Sunday morning through mid afternoon hours.

Fox 47 News We are not expecting any severe impacts as these potential storms advance through

Another incoming cold front will drive showers in the overnight hours Sunday into Monday morning. We will be watching for storm potential as we start the new week.

Fox 47 News A dry Saturday ahead of more showers to end the weekend and start the week

