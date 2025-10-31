A breezy Halloween with chances for a few showers across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — It's Halloween in our neighborhoods and as we close the month of October, we could see a few tame showers as well as continued breezy conditions.

High temperatures today start to gradually cool into the lower 50's. Winds shifting out of the northwest allows for a lake effect rain set up, similar to what we observed at the end of last week.

Beginning this afternoon, cooler air from the northwest traveling over the warm Lake Michigan waters will allow for some shower development mainly focused over western Michigan. As a shortwave trough develops across the region tonight, we could see a few tame rain showers make their way through our neighborhoods. Showers can be observed anytime after 2 PM today. No major impacts are expected with no heavy rainfall rates or accumulations.

Winds have been strong through the work week and will continue to be the case for Halloween. Out of the northwest, winds could gust up to 25-30 mph across our neighborhoods this afternoon. When heading into trick or treating hours, those winds will weaken with gust up to 20-25 mph. Make sure to hold on to those trick or treating buckets and any light costume accessories when heading out the door tonight. We will start to see winds weaken heading into the weekend.

Other than running into a low impact scattered shower tonight, the other trick or treating obstacle will be wind chill. With present winds gusting up to 20-25 mph, feels like temperatures are looking to drop in the lower 40's/upper 30's. This could be close to a 10 degree difference from forecast air temperatures for this evening in the lower 50's/upper 40's. Make sure to have a way to warm up if heading out trick or treating.

We'll take a break from showers Sunday with partly cloudy skies as we start to gradually warm our high temperatures. Next week, we will see highs back in the mid 50's with chances for showers Monday and Wednesday.

