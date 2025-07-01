A break from the heat with lots of sunshine in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — As we start a brand new month in our neighborhoods, temperatures return to a seasonable average with lots of sunshine. Following the cold frontal passage that drove showers and storms yesterday, high pressure will be building in to our neighborhoods allowing for dry conditions today.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to lower 80's across our neighborhoods. This is right around where we should be for this time of year. Lots of sunshine is expected today. Humidity is also improving a lot today with dew points dropping into the 60's allowing for muggy conditions, but feeling much better than how we have been over the past week.

Wednesday brings the potential for storms affiliated with a sagging cold front from the north into our neighborhoods. Showers and storms could enter our most northern neighborhoods around 10 PM on Wednesday. These storms are expected to weaken and fizzle out as they track south across our neighborhoods. We could very well see some showers develop in northern neighborhoods and stay dry in neighborhoods like Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

There is a Marginal risk for isolated severe impacts with tomorrow nights storm potential. We could see impacts such as small hail as well as damaging winds. Gusts could exceed 30 mph in areas including Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. We will be watching closely

The Wednesday cold front is not looking to change our forthcoming temperatures trends as we will stay seasonably average for the majority of the work week. We will warm into the upper 80's by Friday, July 4th. That same day will also see the return of elevated dew points and elevated humidity. That trend will last through the weekend with renewed storm potential.

