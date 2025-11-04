LANSING, Mich. — We can expect improving conditions this election day across Mid-Michigan with winds weaker than yesterday and temperatures warming. We can expect highs above average in the upper 50's across all of our neighborhoods. We should be in the mid to lower 50's for this time of year. The day will start with mostly clear conditions turning to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours.

When heading out to the polls, the only impact to watch out for will be our winds out of the south. Wind gust trends are weaker than yesterday with max gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

A bit warmer in Mid-Michigan for election day Tuesday with partly cloudy skies

Our next system arrives overnight tonight with strengthening winds out of the southwest. Gusts could reach 30 mph by 8 AM Wednesday morning as an incoming cold front could produce a few low impacts showers during the early afternoon hours. Along the front, winds will shift out of the northwest which will aid in cooling us down heading into Thursday with gusts possibly reaching 35-40 mph. This is similar to what we saw yesterday for wind gust trends. Any showers we do see won't produce any heavy rainfall rates or large accumulations. We should dry up in the mid to late afternoon hours Wednesday.

Thursday brings dry conditions with partly cloudy skies and highs dropping back in the mid to lower 50's. Friday begins our active weather pattern as a clipper system tracking east just north of the lower peninsula will bring a round of showers during the AM hours of Friday morning with renewed rain throug the afternoon and evening period as well.

A secondary system will advances through Saturday eveing into Sunday with a cold air mass to follow with temps falling close to freezing in the morning hours Sunday we could see some mixing possible and lake effect snow showers Sunday into Monday morning. We could still see a lot of changes to this forecast and will continue to monitor closely.

Early November is the average for when all of our neighborhoods see our first snowfall of the season. Highs temperatures Saturday drops into the upper 40's and will continue to drop into the lower 40's Sunday and possibly into the upper 30' on Monday.

