LANSING, Mich. — The groundhogs have spoken and both Woody and Phil have predicted 6 more weeks of winter and it is feeling like it outside with the continued snowfall. Up to an inch and a half was observed in northern neighborhoods like Lansing and Laingsburg with snow and even some freezing drizzle allowing for deteriorated travel conditions.

Tuesday morning brings the chances for continued travel hazards like slick spots and limited visibility as light snow remains possible ahead of a passing cold front. This cold front will turn wind out of the north today, keeping lake effect snow further along the lake shore.

Fox 47 News Light snow showers exist as a secondary cold front advances through our neighborhoods Tuesday

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

A bit cooler with light snow chances continuing across Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Temperatures today will cool following these passing cold fronts, however, highs will remain above 20 degrees making rock salt effective for curing roadways today. Cloudy skies will continue into the afternoon hours as snow accumulations should stay on the light side.

Fox 47 News Temperatures today remain a bit cooler than yesterday, but warmer than 20 degrees

Wednesday, ahead of an incoming shortwave, lake effect snow will weaken as it tracks inland with flow shifting out of the west again. This will occur during the afternoon hours Wednesday with the snowfall expected to weaken quickly with light snow possible with low impacts. We will stay mostly cloudy during the day Wednesday. A passing shortwave trough at the surface allows this snow to make its way into our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News A chance exists to see some weakening lake effect snow into Wednesday

Better chances for impactful winter weather arrive with the shortwave on Thursday as a round of uniform snow showers tracks through our neighborhoods throughout the day from the late morning hours all the way past the Thursday evening commute. Another round of snow is expected on Friday. Accumulations as of the moment remain on the lighter side with 1-2" possible. However, travel hazards still remain possible Thursday evening into Friday.

Fox 47 News A chance for snow showers still exists on Thursday as a shortwave makes its way across the region bringing more winter impacts to our neighborhoods

Temperatures will gradually warm with shifting winds out of the south ahead of the shortwave with a chance to see temps warm at or above freezing on Friday breaking our streak of below freezing temperatures in Lansing currently at 15 days. Following snowfall Friday, temperatures will drop to the teens with partly cloudy skies heading into the weekend.

Fox 47 News Light snow chances linger through Wednesday with our next shortwave arriving Thursday with temperatures continuing to stay above 20 degrees through the rest of the work week

