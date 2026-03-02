A big warmup is on the way: Get ready to put away the big coats for a while

After a cold weekend, we’re turning the corner.

Monday brings sunshine and temperatures right near average for this time of year, but the real headline is the dramatic warm-up ahead. Several systems will move through next week, bringing multiple rounds of rain — and a stretch of temperatures in the 60s.

☀️ Monday: Bright and Seasonable

We start the week with sunshine and a high near 39 degrees, close to our seasonal average of 38 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be cold, though. We’ll wake up around 17 degrees overnight, and by 9 a.m. Monday we’re only near 21 degrees. Wind chills will make it feel closer to 10–11 degrees early.

By afternoon, we climb into the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. It will still feel cooler than the thermometer suggests because of a light breeze, but overall, it’s a beautiful February day.

🌧 Tuesday: Rain Arrives, Some Wintry Mix Possible

Clouds build Monday night ahead of our next system.

A warm front moves through Tuesday, bringing increasing temperatures and our first round of precipitation. Highs reach the low 40s.

Depending on timing, we could see a brief wintry mix early Tuesday before temperatures rise above freezing and precipitation transitions to rain. A quick mix is also possible late Tuesday night as temperatures dip.

🌡 Midweek Surge: 50s to Upper 60s

From there, temperatures take off.

Wednesday: Near 50 degrees, chance of rain

Thursday: Mid-50s, rain showers

Friday: Upper 60s with showers likely

A weak low pressure system Tuesday is followed by a shortwave midweek and then another system late week. That means several rounds of rain, but notably warmer air in place.

To put this into perspective, we topped out at just 24 degrees today — well below normal. By late week, we’ll be running 15 to nearly 30 degrees above average.

Some record highs could even be challenged.

🌤 Weekend Outlook

A system passes late Friday, trimming temperatures slightly, but we stay mild:

Saturday: Low 60s with rain likely

Sunday: Mostly sunny and near 62 degrees

Next Sunday looks especially nice, with sunshine returning and temperatures more typical of April than late February.

The Bottom Line

It’s a wet week ahead, but it’s also a warm one.

We go from below-normal cold to springlike warmth in just a few days — with multiple systems bringing rain but no prolonged cold snap behind them.

If you’ve been waiting for a break from winter, it’s coming.

