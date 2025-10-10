Fall thrifting offers families major savings on children's winter clothing

LANSING, MI — As fall officially arrives in mid-Michigan, families are preparing to purchase cold weather clothing for their children. One expert suggests ditching traditional retail stores could lead to significant savings.

Thrifting Winter Gear for Kids

According to the Association of Retail Professionals, more Americans are turning to secondhand stores for their shopping needs, with growth rates reaching 7% per year.

With temperatures expected to drop soon, many parents will need to buy cold weather clothing for their kids. Purchasing brand new coats, hats and scarves can add up quickly.

Thrifting expert Ayana Pitterson says one of the best times to shop at thrift stores is during seasonal transitions, and parents don't have to sacrifice quality.

"That's when most of the thrift stores will have their sales to get rid of their summer clothing but they are always going to have some fall and winter clothing included too," Pitterson said.

Pitterson estimates substantial savings from thrifting compared to retail shopping.

"I should probably sit down one day with an excel spreadsheet and breakdown the numbers. I would just say on an average I'm saving 60-80% off retail," Pitterson said.

For newcomers to thrifting, Pitterson recommends using social media to find thrifting groups that can direct shoppers to the best thrift stores. She also suggests consulting with family members and co-workers to ask about good thrift stores where parents can find essentials for their children.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

