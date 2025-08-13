Food costs causing stress for many Americans, increasing demand at food pantries

Rising grocery prices are forcing more Americans to seek help from food pantries, with about half of U.S. adults reporting that food costs are a major source of stress.

"It's ridiculous! I have one kid and it's costing me $300 a week," said one single father who now relies on Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte.

Amanda Thompson, executive director of Helping Hands, has noticed the increasing demand for their services.

"In July we set a new record which makes us sad but at the same time we're glad to be able to be here to help the people," Thompson said.

According to an Associated Press-NORC poll, approximately 50% of Americans say grocery costs are a "major" stressor, while just over 30% report food costs as a minor source of stress.

Local organizations are stepping up to help meet the growing need. Michigan State University donates produce grown through its agricultural program to local pantries.

"The need is greater now, I think, than it has been in the past several years to get fresh food to those to fight hunger as well as alleviate some of those stressors," said Liam Britton, an MSU master gardener.

The study also found that many adults reporting stress related to cost of living expenses like food and shelter are turning to "buy now-pay later" services to pay for essential needs.

