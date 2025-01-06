Watch Now
SportsPlayoff Tailgate

Actions

GAMEDAY RECIPE: Linda Beachnau's delicious Buffalo chicken dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip
Russell Shellberg
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Posted
and last updated

With Lions football pumping up excitement around the neighborhood, it’s not just game time, it’s also snack time! When it comes to game day bites, DeWitt resident Linda Beachnau has us covered. This buffalo chicken dip has been in her family for more than a decade, and it’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser at your playoff party...

Buffalo Chicken Dip

INGREDIENTS:
1 lb. Boneless, skinless chicken
3-4 Cloves garlic
2 Tbsp Olive oil
8 oz. Cream cheese
5 oz. Cayenne pepper sauce
16 oz. Ranch dressing
8 oz. (2 cups) Shredded cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Veggies and Tortilla chips for dipping

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cook chicken and garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Shred chicken and combine with other ingredients until melted.
  3. Serve with dippers and enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.