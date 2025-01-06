GAMEDAY RECIPE: Linda Beachnau's delicious Buffalo chicken dip

With Lions football pumping up excitement around the neighborhood, it’s not just game time, it’s also snack time! When it comes to game day bites, DeWitt resident Linda Beachnau has us covered. This buffalo chicken dip has been in her family for more than a decade, and it’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser at your playoff party...

Russell Shellberg

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Boneless, skinless chicken

3-4 Cloves garlic

2 Tbsp Olive oil

8 oz. Cream cheese

5 oz. Cayenne pepper sauce

16 oz. Ranch dressing

8 oz. (2 cups) Shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Veggies and Tortilla chips for dipping

DIRECTIONS:

