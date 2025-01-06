GAMEDAY RECIPE: Linda Beachnau's delicious Buffalo chicken dip

With Lions football pumping up excitement around the neighborhood, it’s not just game time, it’s also snack time! When it comes to game day bites, DeWitt resident Linda Beachnau has us covered. This buffalo chicken dip has been in her family for more than a decade, and it’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser at your playoff party...
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb. Boneless, skinless chicken
3-4 Cloves garlic
2 Tbsp Olive oil
8 oz. Cream cheese
5 oz. Cayenne pepper sauce
16 oz. Ranch dressing
8 oz. (2 cups) Shredded cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Veggies and Tortilla chips for dipping
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook chicken and garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper.
- Shred chicken and combine with other ingredients until melted.
- Serve with dippers and enjoy!