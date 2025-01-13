Lions fans enjoy extra free time during playoff bye week as they gear up for next game

During the Lions' bye week, fans are finding ways to spend extra free time, like enjoying tubing at Hawk Island Park or shopping at the Lansing Mall.

The excitement for the Lions’ playoff run continues to grow, with fans eagerly waiting for the next game.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors spent their day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

During this Lions season, I’ve talked to fans at the opening of a new sports bar and learned how fans are gearing up ahead of the playoffs. Now, I’m listening to neighbors about how they’re spending a little extra free time as they wait for the next game.

“We see the Honolulu blue and gray quite a bit—winter hats, jackets, bumper stickers, everything.” Said Brian Collins, Ingham County Parks.

The NFL playoffs are underway, but a bye week for the Lions means that fans have some extra free time without a game to watch this week. Some braved the cold here at Hawk Island Park.

"I'm missing it a little bit because we've been having it on the TV all year."

“Jared Goff, Jared Goff!” Mason Smithkort cheered.

“Feeling good, feeling good about the Lions, and we’re feeling good about tubing today. We got the week off, right?” Said Bryan Dykstra.

As the Lions get set to play next week, Byron Sibo is waiting to wear his new birthday present.

“I’m excited to wear the new jersey I got,” Said Sibo.

While celebrating the Lions’ success, neighbors are also enjoying the tubing hill—something they couldn’t do at this time last year.

“We were able to open up a month earlier than we were last year. We didn’t open until Martin Luther King Day last year. People have gotten another four weeks of tubing than they did last year.” Said Collins.

I found not all fans spent that extra time outdoors. Some, like Andy Croel, stayed indoors at the Lansing Mall, enjoying a date night and shopping.

“Being the playoffs, I’m used to there being no Lions game, but the weird thing is, it’s because they have a bye.” Said Croel.

The new experience is something that Croel is welcoming.

“This is just bizarre. It’s amazing. It’s just an amazing time to be a Lions fan. There is a fun team to watch and fun guys to cheer for. Not only are they the best in the league, but other people want to hire their coaches and stuff. Their culture is so good. So, I’m just trying to enjoy it all as it is because we’ve had so many years of losing. This is just amazing.” Said Croel.

Neighbors can catch the Lions in action next week in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

