"We're back" : Lansing Everett and Lansing Sexton kicked off the football season Thursday night

Lansing's Everett and Sexton High Schools went toe to toe Thursday night for their first game of the season

While excitment was high for the players, it was also high in the stands as many people from our neighborhoods made their way to Everetts football field

The game concluded with a 28-0 victory for Everett High School

In the attached story, I spoke fans on both sides about how this is more than just a football game but a chance to support the community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The rivalry between Lansing Everett and Sexton High School runs deep in my neighborhood, and while the two battled head to head on the field on Thursday the energy was just as high for fans in the stands

“Regardless of our background nothing beats good sportsmanship” said the announcer

2 teams.. bringing out many of our neighbors for different reasons One side of the bleachers there’s fans like Aria

"I’m here to support my cousin Xavier and I watch him cheer” Aria said.

Who’s been waiting for the season to start so she can see her cousins cheers come to life.

“Do you know any of them?” “Kind of not really” Aria admitted.

And on the other side, there’s fans like AJ “my son,is the quarterback you know Carter Forman”

Who’s Looking forward to what’s to possible come for his sons sophomore year.

“Playoffs, going to states, going to the championship “ Aj said.

Two stories of many the made up the lively crowd of Everett and Sexton high school’s first football game of the season.

“Games like shows how the community can come together for these kids and you see everybody’s going crazy. it’s a lot of good spirits” Aj said.

Thursday Thursday’s game ended in a 28-0 victory for Lansing Everett and the community says they hope this excitement continues until the very end.

"Some of these boys come from broken homes, single mom homes, single dad homes, so when you see these boys just get behind them. We’re trying to get these boys to college!" Aj said