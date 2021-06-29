Here's the full list of players competing in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WSYM) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in the Motor City with some of the world's best golfers converging on the historic Detroit Golf Club.
This year's field may be the best in three years and includes several major winners. Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open Champion and the winner of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the top-ranked player in the field. He's 6th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champ, is 9th in the OWGR, followed by Webb Simpson at 15th and 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama at 18th.
The tournament also has 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson in the field, his first appearance at Detroit since the tournament began
Check out the entire field below.
2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Field (156 players) as of June 28, 2021
An, Byeong Hun
Anderson, Mark
Arendell, Connor
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron
Baker, Chris
Blixt, Jonas
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott
Burgoon, Bronson
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Campos, Rafael
Cappelen, Sebastian
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Choi, K.J.
Cook, Austin
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Donald, Luke
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Eckroat, Austin +
Every, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Frazar, Harrison
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Gellerman, Michael
Ghim, Doug
Gibson, Rhein
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gómez, Fabián
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Harrington, Scott
Hearn, David
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Holmes, J.B.
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kokrak, Jason
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Ledesma, Nelson
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Tain
Lewis, Tom
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Mack III, Willie +
Mahan, Hunter
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McGirt, William
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mickelson, Phil
Muñoz, Sebastián
Murray, Grayson
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
O'Hair, Sean
O’Neal, Tim +
Oppenheim, Rob
Pak, John +
Percy, Cameron
Perez, Pat
Pereira, Mito
Piercy, Scott
Potter, Jr., Ted
Putnam, Andrew
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Rodgers, Patrick
Roth, Jeff #
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Seiffert, Chase
Shelton, Robby
Simpson, Webb
Sloan, Roger
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stadler, Kevin
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Stuard, Brian
Suh, Justin
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Curtis +
Thompson, Davis +
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Van Pelt, Bo
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Watson, Bubba
Werenski, Richy
Wetterich, Daniel
Whaley, Vincent
Willett, Danny
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Zalatoris, Will +
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Michigan Section PGA Champion