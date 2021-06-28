2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Everything you need to know about Detroit's PGA TOUR event

(WSYM) — The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is returning to the historic Detroit Golf Club this week, with the tournament welcoming back fans for the first time since the inaugural event in 2019.
Some of the world's best golfers will take on the historic Donald Ross-designed course, with practice rounds beginning Tuesday, June 29 and the tournament kicking off on Thursday, July 1.
Check out our guide to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and for more information, visit the tournament website.
2021 schedule
Monday, June 28
7 a.m. - PGA Tour practice rounds
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - John Shippen Invitational final round
2:30 p.m. - John Shippen Shootout
3:30 p.m. - John Shippen Trophy presentation
Tuesday, June 29
6 a.m. - PGA Tour practice rounds
5 p.m. - AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble
Wednesday, June 30
5:30 a.m. - Delta Dental Pro-Am
Thursday, July 1
7 a.m. - First Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic
Friday, July 2
7 a.m. - Second Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic
Saturday, July 3
8 a.m. - Third Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic
Sunday, July 4
8 a.m. - Final Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic
6 p.m. - Rocket Mortgage Classic Trophy Presentation
Course & Course Map
The course will take place mostly on the north course, with only the third hole playing on what is the south course. The original starting hole will be used for the tournament.
Tickets and parking
Tickets are still on sale for the tournament rounds.
Parking will be at Wayne State University for the tournament and is $20 per day. Digital parking passes are required for entry.
Shuttle services will begin at parking venues 30 minutes before the gates open. The schedule is below.
Wednesday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to 7:30 PM
Thursday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to end of play
Friday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to end of play
Saturday - Shuttle: 7:00 AM to end of play
Sunday - Shuttle: 7:00 AM to end of play
There are also rideshare drop-off and pick-up points at the Palmer Park Community Building at 1121 Merrill Plaisance St. in Detroit.
COVID-19 safety
There will be contactless tickets and payments throughout the tournament with no cash accepted.
Also, there will be no handshakes, fist bumps, autographs, photos or selfies permitted at this time.
Players
There are 156 players in the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Some of the bigger names include Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and more.
Tee Times
Tee times have not been announced yet, and are usually posted the day before tournament play begins.
Prohibited items
The PGA Tour has a list of prohibited items which include large bags, selfie sticks, no beverages or coolers, and more. You view a list of permitted and prohibited items here.
Past winners
Nate Lashley won the inaugural tournament in 2019 with a score of -25 and Bryson DeChambeau won in 2020 with a score of -23.
How to watch
The tournament will be broadcast on PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel and CBS this weekend.
Thursday, July 1:
6:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*
3 – 6 p.m. ET GOLF Channel
Friday, July 2:
6:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*
3 – 6 p.m. ET GOLF Channel
Saturday, July 3:
8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*
1 – 3 p.m. ET GOLF Channel
3 – 6 p.m. ET CBS
Sunday, July 4:
8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*
1 – 3 p.m. ET GOLF Channel
3 – 6 p.m. ET CBS