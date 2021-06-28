2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Everything you need to know about Detroit's PGA TOUR event

(WSYM) — The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is returning to the historic Detroit Golf Club this week, with the tournament welcoming back fans for the first time since the inaugural event in 2019.

Some of the world's best golfers will take on the historic Donald Ross-designed course, with practice rounds beginning Tuesday, June 29 and the tournament kicking off on Thursday, July 1.

Check out our guide to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and for more information, visit the tournament website.

2021 schedule

Monday, June 28

7 a.m. - PGA Tour practice rounds

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - John Shippen Invitational final round

2:30 p.m. - John Shippen Shootout

3:30 p.m. - John Shippen Trophy presentation

Tuesday, June 29

6 a.m. - PGA Tour practice rounds

5 p.m. - AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble

Wednesday, June 30

5:30 a.m. - Delta Dental Pro-Am

Thursday, July 1

7 a.m. - First Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Friday, July 2

7 a.m. - Second Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Saturday, July 3

8 a.m. - Third Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sunday, July 4

8 a.m. - Final Round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

6 p.m. - Rocket Mortgage Classic Trophy Presentation

Course & Course Map

The course will take place mostly on the north course, with only the third hole playing on what is the south course. The original starting hole will be used for the tournament.

Tickets and parking

Tickets are still on sale for the tournament rounds.

Parking will be at Wayne State University for the tournament and is $20 per day. Digital parking passes are required for entry.

Shuttle services will begin at parking venues 30 minutes before the gates open. The schedule is below.

Wednesday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to 7:30 PM

Thursday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to end of play

Friday - Shuttle: 6:00 AM to end of play

Saturday - Shuttle: 7:00 AM to end of play

Sunday - Shuttle: 7:00 AM to end of play

There are also rideshare drop-off and pick-up points at the Palmer Park Community Building at 1121 Merrill Plaisance St. in Detroit.

COVID-19 safety

There will be contactless tickets and payments throughout the tournament with no cash accepted.

Also, there will be no handshakes, fist bumps, autographs, photos or selfies permitted at this time.

Players

There are 156 players in the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Some of the bigger names include Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and more.

Tee Times

Tee times have not been announced yet, and are usually posted the day before tournament play begins.

Prohibited items

The PGA Tour has a list of prohibited items which include large bags, selfie sticks, no beverages or coolers, and more. You view a list of permitted and prohibited items here.

Past winners

Nate Lashley won the inaugural tournament in 2019 with a score of -25 and Bryson DeChambeau won in 2020 with a score of -23.

Carlos Osorio/AP FILE - In this Sunday, July 5, 2020 file photo ,Bryson DeChambeau holds the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament trophy at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. The PGA Tour event is staging a four-day event this year to create more playing and business opportunities in golf for Blacks. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

How to watch

The tournament will be broadcast on PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel and CBS this weekend.

Thursday, July 1:

6:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*

3 – 6 p.m. ET GOLF Channel

Friday, July 2:

6:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*

3 – 6 p.m. ET GOLF Channel

Saturday, July 3:

8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*

1 – 3 p.m. ET GOLF Channel

3 – 6 p.m. ET CBS

Sunday, July 4:

8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR LIVE*

1 – 3 p.m. ET GOLF Channel

3 – 6 p.m. ET CBS

