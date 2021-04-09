Watch
Detroit Renaissance falls to Hudsonville in Division 1 girls basketball final

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Michigan State and Iowa play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 09, 2021
Jaci Tubergen scored 28 points and Hudsonville beat Detroit Renaissance 65-61 in the Division 1 girls basketball championship game Friday.

Kailee Davis led the Phoenix with 26 points.

Trailing 54-40, Detroit Renaissance opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run, but was unable to draw any closer than a two-point deficit.

"Might have been a little too late when we decided to start playing harder," Davis said. "I just think we let (Hudsonville) get the momentum and it was just a little too late."

"We didn't convert as much, the turnovers or rebounds into fast breaks," head coach Shane Lawal said. "There were a couple times where (Hudsonville) missed a rushed shot like we hoped they would, we got the rebound, pushed it up, and we weren't able to finish."

Hudsonville's title is its first in school history, while Detroit Renaissance's runner-up finish is its fourth.

"We had so many starts and stops (this season) that it was really affecting our rhythm and our chemistry," said Lawal. "We had to figure it out and we figured it out. We figured out through pain and we got all the way here, and we were two, three, four possessions from hoisting the trophy they got."

Attendance at the Breslin Center was limited to 750 spectators under state health department guidelines.

