Live updates: Suspect dead after temple attack, security guard hit by vehicle

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities believe an armed suspect is dead after the person rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, which led to a gunfire exchange Thursday afternoon.

The reports came in just after 12:30 p.m. The synagogue is located off of Walnut Lake Road near Drake Road in West Bloomfield.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says a lead member of the temple's security team was hit by the vehicle when the suspect breached the building. No other injuries have been reported.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time. We're told that police agencies are also responding to other temples in the area to provide security out of an abundance of caution.

RAW VIDEO: Senator Elissa Slotkin speaks on incident at Temple Israel

Per ABC News and Scripps News, Slotkin said:

2:46 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit has released an updated statement:

"We have received word that while there is still a large security presence at Temple Israel, all other Jewish organizations are no longer required to be in lockdown or lockout protocol. There will continue to be a strong police and security presence throughout the community.

We ask community members to refrain from speculation or sharing unconfirmed information - especially on social media."

2:36 p.m.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed that the suspected shooter at Temple Israel is dead. He said the suspect drove into the building and was engaged by security.

The sheriff said the suspect was found deceased in the vehicle. He said it's been complicated due to fire involving the vehicle.

“No kids — this is the important thing — no kids or no staff was injured whatsoever,” Bouchard said, adding that a person on the temple’s security team was hit by the vehicle.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“It’s been complicated because there’s been some fire to say the least with that vehicle. We believe that individual is deceased,” Bouchard said.

Sheriff Bouchard confirms shooter is dead, no kids hurt in West Bloomfield synagogue shooting

Sheriff Bouchard confirms shooter is dead, no kids hurt in West Bloomfield synagogue shooting

Officials are still working to clear the area.

2:25 pm.

The Associated Press is reporting that the man who rammed Temple Israel was armed with a rifle, and he was killed by security.

2:23 p.m.

Just last week, 7 News Detroit Reporter Ruta Ulcinaite spoke with Temple Israel Rabbi Josh Bennett amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Bennett said that the synagogue was ramping up security.

Temple Israel Rabbi Josh Bennett speaks to WXYZ

Temple Israel Rabbi Josh Bennett speaks to WXYZ

2:22 p.m.

Dearborn police have issued a statement on the situation, saying they are aware of what is happening. They also say, out of an abundance of caution, they are increasing patrols around schools and houses of worship in that community. They stress these are proactive measures and there is no known threat at this time.

2:10 p.m.

AP is reporting that their sources say the suspect is dead. 7 News Detroit is being told by law enforcement officials at the scene that they are being told that as well.

1:54 p.m.

A neighbor whose family was home at the time of the shooting described what he heard and saw.

"My wife was home and she was cleaning the bathroom upstairs, and she heard sirens coming in and out," Sheldon told us. "She was like 'what is that?' and she heard a couple of fireworks noises. She called me and she said 'I don't know if it's gunshots or something', and then after that, I was like 'I have to go home' and I drove home and this is all that happened.

"There were so many cop cars, different cities and everything," Sheldon continued. "All my friends were texting me to see if everything was okay...I think with those two houses, they took in some kids and some teachers but the other neighbors were telling me that they were okay, so hopefully that's the case."

1:47 p.m.

1:40 p.m.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard provided a brief update to the media about an hour after reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard speaks after active shooter at Temple Israel

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard speaks after active shooter at Temple Israel

Right now, Bouchard said that no one at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt, except, potentially, the shooter.

Bouchard said the preliminary investigation found that a suspect came to the temple, security saw him, and engaged in a gunfire with the suspect.

"We're not getting any active stimulus at the moment," Bouchard said. They are looking to see if there is more than one person.

Police said there is a shelter-in-place for a one-mile radius from the temple as they continue to investigate.

1:38 p.m.

The FBI office in Detroit and FBI Director Kash Patel have both responded to the situation on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

The FBI Detroit Field Office is responding to reports of an active shooter situation in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Additional updates will be provided on social media as they become available. pic.twitter.com/EdTuvOEOhU — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) March 12, 2026

FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. @FBIDetroit — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

1:30 p.m.

According to ABC News, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the active shooter at Temple Israel.

1:20 p.m.

Michigan State Police said it is aware of an active shooting incident at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

"We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response. Troopers are also increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district," the statement from MSP reads.

1 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit released a statement that said they are aware of a "security incident" at Temple Israel.

The full statement says, "We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow."

12:59 pm.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield after reports of an active shooter. Video from the chopper showed a massive police response and also black smoke coming out of a part of the synagogue.

You can see the video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper 7 video shows massive police response to active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield

12:58 p.m.

Text messages sent to 7 News Detroit said that Bloomfield Hills Schools have been placed in secure mode, and all students and employees are safe and asked to stay inside until further notice.

12:35 p.m.

There are reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. An alert sent out by Farmington Hills police indicated there is an active shooter event and West Bloomfield police also confirmed.

7 News Detroit has crews on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.