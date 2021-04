(WXYZ) -- Michigan forward Naz Hillmon has been named a first team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Hillmon is the first player in Michigan women's basketball program history to earn All-America honors from the USBWA.

Hillmon was named the 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year in March and is a finalist for the WBCA's Wade Trophy, presented annually to the top women's basketball player in the country.