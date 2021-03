Michigan's Naz Hillmon has been named the Big Ten player of the year.

The star of the Wolverines women's basketball team is averaging 25.1 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game, and is shooting 64.5% from the field.

She is the first player in the program's history to earn the honor, voted on by coaches and media.

Hillmon has 12 double-doubles this season, including a 50-point game against Ohio State where she also collected 16 rebounds.