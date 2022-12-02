2 Michigan State women's soccer players awarded All-American designations

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Two Michigan State women's soccer players were awarded All-American designations Friday for the first time in program history.

Senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal earned First Team All-American, her second All-American distinction, and senior forward Lauren DeBeau earned Second Team All-American, according to the United Soccer Coaches.

This is the Spartans fifth and sixth United Soccer Coaches All-American designations in program history. Only three Spartans, including Kozal and DeBeau, have garnered All-American laurels with the first being three-time All-American Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis.

"Earlier this week, Kozal was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest honor in the sport," an MSU press release said. "The Ada, Michigan, native was named the unanimous Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year, took home First Team All-Big Ten honors, and landed a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team prior to Friday’s announcement."

DeBeau also had previously been awarded Big Ten Forward of the Year and was a member of the All-Big Ten First Team.

"MSU’s senior leader out front, DeBeau took home both TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week honors after netting a goal apiece against Ohio State and Rutgers that completed Michigan State’s undefeated Big Ten Championship season," the press release said.

Both players will be recognized on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia at the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

