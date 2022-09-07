SJ Commercial properties residents are fed up with living conditions

LANSING, Mich. — Residents at SJ Commercial properties on Lansing's south side said they’ve complained about issues for years. Those issues include things like pot holes, bed bugs, no heat or air and black mold.

“I’m losing my hair, and I have a skin rash, and I don’t know where it’s coming from, but I’m thinking it’s the mold taking a health toll on me,” said resident Irma Foltz.

City documents show Dunlop and her business partner bought the 28-unit complex in 2015 for $2.4 million. Dunlop said she’s tried to fix issues, but there’s a barrier she deals with.

"As far as the mold issue you’ll have to address the city,” Dunlop said. “They won’t let me in to assess it, so there’s no other way I can do it.”

“I have sent her numerous messages saying please come look at these issues, no response. She won’t do it,” Foltz said.

Dunlop said she has documentation from the city that shows her apartments are up to compliance. We asked to view those documents.

“You can’t video camera it,” Dunlop said. “That would be like you taking personal information and putting it on TV, but if you want to talk to the city, when they call me back, I will have them call you.”

We reached out to the city and we were told that the complex was inspected in June, but they can’t say that the location is or is not in compliance because they’re still writing up paper work that will list the issues that need to be fixed.

In the mean time, some tenants say they’re coming up with a plot to move because they know they deserve a better place to call home.

“I understand when people are poor, others don’t care, but it’s not right and we should have the right to live somewhere in peace, where we don’t get sick,” Foltz said

