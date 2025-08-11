Road closure begins at Grand River Avenue and South Meridian Road intersection

A road closure at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and South Meridian Road in Meridian Township starts today due to construction.

The closure is expected to remain in place through mid-September.

Officials recommend drivers use North Meridian Road to Haslett to Zimmer Road as a detour route during the construction period.

