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Wood Street Landfill fire put out by Granger workers and DeWitt Township Fire Department

Granger Waste Services says landfill fires are common in the industry and is reminding residents to keep rechargeable batteries and flammable liquids out of their trash.
GRANGER FIRE
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GRANGER FIRE
GRANGER FIRE
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DEWITT TOWNSHIP, MI — Granger Waste Services and the DeWitt Township Fire Department extinguished a fire at the Wood Street Landfill last Sunday.

Granger says its operators worked alongside DeWitt Township firefighters to safely put out the flames.

granger fire

The company says fires are common in the waste industry, and workers are trained to respond quickly to protect the surrounding community.

Granger is now reminding residents to keep dangerous items out of their trash. Rechargeable batteries and flammable liquids can easily start fires.

Residents can visit the Granger Waste Services website for safe disposal guidelines.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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