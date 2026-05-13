Wood Street Landfill fire put out by Granger workers and DeWitt Township Fire Department

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, MI — Granger Waste Services and the DeWitt Township Fire Department extinguished a fire at the Wood Street Landfill last Sunday.

Granger says its operators worked alongside DeWitt Township firefighters to safely put out the flames.

granger fire

The company says fires are common in the waste industry, and workers are trained to respond quickly to protect the surrounding community.

Granger is now reminding residents to keep dangerous items out of their trash. Rechargeable batteries and flammable liquids can easily start fires.

Residents can visit the Granger Waste Services website for safe disposal guidelines.

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