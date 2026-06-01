Woman, 29, dies after motorcycle crash near Olds Avenue and MLK Boulevard in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 29-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday evening in Lansing.

The crash happened near Olds Avenue and South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Police say the woman lost control of her motorcycle. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash. Police are still looking into what led up to the wreck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department.

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