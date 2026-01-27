United Airlines returns to Lansing with nonstop Chicago flights starting in May

LANSING, MI — United Airlines will launch nonstop service between Lansing's Capital Region International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport starting May 7, offering four daily flights and connecting Mid-Michigan travelers to United's global network.

David Zalubowski/AP FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020.

Tickets for the new route go on sale Thursday, January 29.

"We are thrilled to welcome United Airlines back to Lansing with the return of nonstop service to Chicago O'Hare," Nicole Noll-Williams said. "This route is critically important for our region, providing our business community, residents, and visitors with convenient access to one of the world's most connected global hubs."

Noll-Williams serves as president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority.

The announcement marks United's return to the Lansing market with direct service to one of the nation's busiest airports. Chicago O'Hare serves as a major hub for United's domestic and international routes.

"This announcement reflects the strength of our community and the continued efforts of Nicole Noll-Williams and the Capital Region Airport Authority team to advocate for reliable, high-value air service for Mid-Michigan," John Shaski said.

Shaski chairs the Capital Region Airport Authority board.

Local business leaders welcomed the news as a boost to the regional economy.

"The business community is thrilled to welcome United Airlines back to Lansing," Tim Daman said. "Expanded air service is a major win for our regional economy. Reliable connectivity strengthens our ability to attract new employers, support existing businesses, and give residents the access they deserve."

Daman serves as president and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Capital Region International Airport drives $1 billion annually in economic impact and employs 700 people. The airport welcomes more than 352,000 visitors each year and moves 63.5 million pounds of cargo annually.

United operates hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., and runs the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.