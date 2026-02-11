United Airlines returns to Lansing airport, could lower flight prices for travelers

LANSING, MI — United Airlines is returning to Capital Region International Airport after being gone for several years, and local travel experts believe this could lead to more competitive pricing for flights departing from Lansing.

FOX 47 News spoke with travel agents who have been helping Mid-Michigan residents plan their trips for years about whether it's worth driving to airports in Detroit, Flint or Grand Rapids to save money on airfare.

"Now that United is coming back after being gone for a few years, I think it's going to open up a lot more options and I think it's going to make pricing a little bit more competitive out of Lansing even for some of the other airlines as well," said Kim Barber of Globetrotter Travel.

Barber has been helping Lansing neighbors realize their travel dreams for almost 20 years. She thinks United's return will make ticket prices lower across the board at the local airport.

Maggie Burnside of Fly Lansing Travel agrees but notes that driving to another airport might be more cost efficient under certain circumstances.

"So if you are open to other airports it's always nice to look at different options but at the end of the day it comes down to what timing works for you and what the overall cost is going to be," Burnside said.

Beyond ticket prices, Barber shared strategies for reducing overall vacation costs through strategic timing.

"If you can avoid that March-April spring break timeframe prices can be really good for getting out of the winter here. Then of course if you're looking for a warm weather destination Cancun, Punta Cana if you go in the summer months June, July and August, it is not peak season there so prices come down quite a bit," Barber said.

The bottom line is travelers need to do their homework and shop around for the best prices to spend less on getting to their dream destination.

