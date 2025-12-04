Two holiday toy programs still accepting applications to help families in need

MID-MICHIGAN — Americans are expected to spend just under $900 per person on holiday expenses including gifts, according to the National Retail Federation. But for many families, spending that kind of money would jeopardize money set aside for necessities.

Various organizations are collecting toys to help fill the gap, but most deadlines to receive gifts have passed for many programs. However, two programs are still accepting applications.

The Christmas Kiddies Toy Drive and giveaway is organized by the Charlotte Fire Department. Canisters are set up throughout the city to collect toys, and fire leaders will distribute those toys later this month.

Another program is the Operation Santa program, where kids can write letters and send them in by Saturday, December 6th.

USPS officials say the program has been running for over 100 years, but this year whole families are being encouraged to write to Santa.

"We're hoping that the public will adopt a family letter. So maybe get coworkers together or get different family members together or get a team together where everybody can get a letter from a family member to send a gift to," Elizabeth Najduch of USPS said.

Charlotte Fire officials say they will take names of children in need up until Christmas Eve, if needed. The Operation Santa Program cutoff date to send letters is Saturday, December 6th.

The Christmas Kiddies Program can be reached at 517-543-0241.

More information about USPS Operation Santa is available at https://www.uspsoperationsanta.com/.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

