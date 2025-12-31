Traffic Stop turns deadly after couple flees scene, crashes then runs away on foot from Eaton Rapids officer

EATON RAPIDS, MI — A 30-year-old man died Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting in Eaton Rapids after a traffic stop on Main Street.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. when police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle carrying two people. The vehicle crashed shortly after at the intersection of North Main Street and Canal.

Both occupants fled the scene on foot following the crash. A police officer pursued the man, who told the officer he had a gun.

Police said the man ignored several commands from the officer and was ultimately shot. He was transported to Eaton Rapids Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The woman who also fled was captured a short time later just a few blocks from the crash scene. Police have not released additional information about her.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including the Charlotte Police Department and Michigan State Police.

The Eaton Rapids officer involved in the fatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

This is a developing story.

