Therapists warn constant exposure to violent news and social media can harm mental health

LANSING, MI — Sharon Windfrey and Monet McLendon say the effects of negative content often go unnoticed, but there are steps people can take to protect their mental health.

Constant exposure to news about violent crimes and global conflicts — through social media and television — may be taking a toll on people's mental health, according to two therapists.

Sharon Windfrey, a licensed therapist and former social worker with decades of experience, said the nonstop flow of negative information affects people in ways they may not immediately recognize.

"People are just listening all the time and it gets into their thoughts. It gets into their psych, they are stressed and they don't know how to process it," Windfrey said.

Windfrey said events like the recent conflict in the Middle East can weigh heavily on a person's psyche. Fellow therapist Monet McLendon agreed, adding that the side effects of that exposure often go unnoticed.

"All of those things create a sense of uncertainty, worry anxiety, depression that we don't even know that we are experiencing," McLendon said.

Windfrey said people should pay close attention to physical changes in their bodies as early warning signs.

"A lot of times our body tells us before anything else. We may feel it in our stomach, we may feel our temperature change. Get cold, get warm," Windfrey said.

Both therapists said there are practical steps people can take to reduce the impact of distressing content.

McLendon offered a straightforward first step.

"Limit your exposure," McLendon said.

Windfrey suggested getting outside as another way to decompress.

"If you can go outside and get some fresh air. let the sun shine on your face or some people don't mind taking a drive in the rain," Windfrey said.

Anyone experiencing stress, anxiety or depression related to news or social media content can contact their employer's Employee Assistance Program or reach out to a licensed therapist.

National Alliance on Mental Illness https://www.namilansing.org/

Evolutionary Intervention https://eintervention.net/

Healing Matters Counseling Services https://hmcounselingservices.org/

