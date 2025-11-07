Thanksgiving meal deals help families feast on a budget

LANSING, MI — With Thanksgiving just weeks away, many families are searching for affordable ways to celebrate without breaking the bank. The good news is that major retailers are stepping up with package deals designed to keep holiday costs manageable.

Grocers are offering deals as the holiday season approaches, with many costing about $4 per plate to feed a family of 10.

Aldi has a meal deal priced at $40 for 21 items, ranging from a turkey to a 10-pound bag of potatoes. Target offers a meal list to help shoppers get a turkey dinner for four people for under $20. Amazon is also providing a meal package that feeds five people for $25.

Consumer expert Morgan Ward says most stores offering these deals are already known to budget-conscious shoppers.

"It was generally low-cost providers who are known to consumers as a place where you can get more value-driven products," Ward said.

Ward explains the deals benefit both consumers and retailers because many people come in for the deal but end up buying additional items. She also notes the deals reduce holiday shopping stress.

"You don't have to guess what the bill is going to be at the end," Ward said.

Target Meal Package (under $20)

Aldi Meal Package $40

Amazon Meal Package $25

To find the $25 meal deal on Amazon.com by searching "Thanksgiving meal" or checking the Amazon Fresh section online.

Deal runs from Nov. 12- Nov. 27

To find the $25 meal deal on Amazon.com by searching "Thanksgiving meal" or checking the Amazon Fresh section online.

Deal runs from Nov. 12- Nov. 27

Sam's Club Meal Package (under $100)

Walmart (under $40)

