Teens turning to AI for mental health help: What caregivers need to know

LANSING, Mi — Generations Z and Alpha are growing up surrounded by a digital world, and many are turning to artificial intelligence for their mental health needs instead of human therapists.

Teens turn to AI for mental health

According to the American Psychological Association, a 2020-2024 survey found that 70% of teens have used AI for social interaction, including seeking advice for mental health challenges.

Dr. Charletta Dennis of Priority Health says that practice can be problematic when it substitutes for a human being trained in mental health.

"So its easier for them to pick up a phone or tablet and seek advice through chat forums or through AI. What we do know is that one in three teens reported that they had mental health concerns over the past month and they are seeking help through artificial intelligence but they aren't aware of the nuances that a personal mental health therapist can provide over things like AI."

Dennis advises parents to start a conversation with teens about AI and how they are using the tool, in order to find out whether they are seeking mental health advice from artificial intelligence.

She says it is also important to let teens know that it is safe to discuss what is going on with them with a parent or trusted adult.

Dennis also advises telling teens about all the live, real-time options for mental well-being that are available to them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

