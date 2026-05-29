Teen shot and in critical condition after Lansing shooting on Hillborn Lane Thursday night

LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old man was shot and is in critical condition after a shooting on the 3900 block of Hillborn Lane in Lansing Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 11:05 p.m. on May 28. When they arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

