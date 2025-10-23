Tariffs driving up furniture prices? Here's how Michigan shoppers can save money

LANSING, MI — If you're planning a major purchase but wondering whether tariffs have hiked prices, there could be a solution that saves you money.

The latest round of tariffs includes upholstered furniture, cabinetry and lumber, according to Vic Veda, CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association. This means consumers can expect to pay more for those items.

"The biggest impact for tariffs is the uncertainty factor for consumers and retailers as well," Veda said. "On the retailer side, how we've seen tariffs applied this year has been very inconsistent. There's been threats of tariffs. There's been little to no notice. It's hard for small business owners to keep up with what's been tariffs and what's not."

However, Veda says there is a cheap and effective way to avoid paying higher prices for tariff-impacted items.

Veda recommends choosing to buy products made with lumber at a thrift or antique store to avoid tariff-induced price hikes altogether.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

