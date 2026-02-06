Super Bowl betting scams target fans ahead of big game this weekend

LANSING, MI — Millions of people are projected to tune into the Super Bowl this weekend, but tech experts are warning fans about a hidden danger associated with the big game.

Scams are targeting fans who want to bet on the game using betting apps or websites. If people aren't careful, they could lose big time.

According to the Pew Research Center, one in 10 Americans reported using a sports betting app in the last year.

With the Big Game on the horizon, many of those people might be tempted to bet this Sunday in the hopes of winning big. But cyber security experts like Martin Lopez say there are some things to look out for before placing that bet.

"The legit sources to bet on are always going to be licensed. There are places on their websites to actually go and look at those licenses and if they are going through what they need to be going through with the government. So that's the first thing," Lopez said.

"The other thing would be if it promises guaranteed wins and things like 'no risk betting' and you're seeing it on a social media website and its not a name that you recognize, that should be a red flag for you."

Lopez says there are tools that can help you determine if the app you're planning to bet on is legitimate. He recommends using one of them.

He also adds that if you happen to be taken in by this scam, report it immediately to police and your bank.

