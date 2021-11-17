Zania Alaké will bring her buttery vocals to Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — At Friday's Silver Bells in the City, you'll find millions of lights, more than 60 parade groups and live music from a nationally renowned artist, Zania Alaké.

A powerful voice of soul and funk, Michigan's Zania Alaké got her start in music at the Detroit School of Arts.

The rising star says her style is R&B and jazz. She listens to a lot of Ella Fitzgerald and Donny Hathaway, but her most recent influence comes from the very famous voice behind "All of Me": John Legend.

Legend is Alaké's past mentor on the NBC show "The Voice."

"He would communicate with us, even through social media, and give us tips on what can make us better vocally. I will take that with me for the rest of my life," Alaké said.

This week she'll take that advice to the Silver Bells stage in downtown Lansing at 7:35 p.m., directly after the tree lighting.

Thousands of people are expected to be in attendance this year, including Alaké's biggest inspirations, her 5-year-old son, Zier, and 3-year-old daughter, Zaria.

"They are my greatest inspirations," Alaké said. "I really don't know what life is anymore without kids. They motivate me to be the best person, best artist, best mother I can possibly be."

As far as what song Alaké has chosen to launch all of us into the holiday season? That, she says, is a surprise.

Silver Bells in the City runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

