Workers outside adjust to dangerous temperatures coming to our neighborhoods

Our neighborhoods are getting ready for another round of intense heat this week

Dangerous temperatures have outdoor workers adjusting once again

Video shows workers in the heat while a supervisor of a roofing company explains how he helps keep his workers cool

It's almost fall in our neighborhoods but it feels more like the tropics as another round of dangerous heat heads our way.

While many neighbors are using fans and air conditioning to beat the heat, others are facing the heat head-on.

WATCH: HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TO START THE WEEK

Hot and Humid Conditions to Start the Week

Mail carriers are wearing hats, short-sleeved shirts and shorts to keep themselves cool.

Construction workers on Michigan Avenue are staying hydrated and in shaded areas when possible as their work continues.

WATCH: EMS SERVICE ADJUSTS ROUTES AMID CONSTRUCTION WHILE BOOKSTORE SEES FEWER VISITORS

EMS service adjusts routes amid construction while bookstore sees fewer visitors

Workers at CS Roofing started their morning with a job in Battle Creek before heading back to Lansing to replace gutters at a local home.

Project manager Tyler Howle says the company prepared as early as last Friday for this week's expected temperatures.

"We have safety meetings in the mornings," Howle said. "Made sure the cooler is stocked up."

Howle says each team leaves to a job with a cooler of ice, water and Gatorade. Howle makes sure that nobody is working on a project alone, calling it a 'buddy system'.

"Nobody goes out and works on their own," Howle said. "Look out for yourself but look out for your co-workers."

Howle makes sure to remind workers to always keep hydrated and to take breaks every 30 minutes.

Working in these temperatures, Howle says, is a reminder of why some jobs must go on despite the conditions.

"These guys need to make a living. this is what we're in the business for so we can't halt our projects," Howel said. "It's hard work and it's hot so [we're] just being proactive and making sure we get the guys the right stuff on their way out."

