Woman sentenced to life for murder, mutilation of man in Eaton County 20 years ago

LANSING, Mich. — A woman convicted of taking part in a murder in Eaton County twenty years ago will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Dineane Ducharme was sentenced for her part in the murder and mutilation of Robert Carabello.

Authorities say Durcharme, Christopher McMillan and Beverly McCallum killed Carabello at a house in Eaton County then burned his body at a farm in Ottawa County.

Investigators discovered his remains and were able to identify them through DNA and dental records back in 2015.

One of Durcharme’s accomplices took a plea deal and is spending 15 years in prison.

Durcharme was convicted of several charges including first degree and premeditated murder in December.

She is not eligible for parole.

Carabello’s wife, Beverly McCallum, is awaiting extradition back to Michigan after allegedly fleeing to Italy to avoid prosecution.

