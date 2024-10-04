Woman collects donations for mid-Michigan native who lost tavern to Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene has now killed more than 200 people, the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005

A woman in Pleasant Lake is now collecting donations for a friend who lost her business in North Carolina

Video shows the woman arranging donations in boxes and explaining why her friend means so much to her

When JessieRaye Ansley was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago, when her son was born prematurely, a close friend from high school comforted her.

"There's just something about talking with her that's so supporting and it's so calming for me," Ansley said. "She was my support system."

The person Ansley is talking about is Jackson County-native Amanda Arnett who now resides in Hot Springs, North Carolina.

Ansley says Arnett had been working at Spring Creek Tavern for the last 10 years and owned the restaurant for a couple of months.

But floods from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene took it all away.

"She's trying to stay positive," Ansley said, recounting the last conversation she had with Arnett. "[She said] it's going to take a couple of years to rebuild."

It's now Ansley's turn to be Arnett's support system. Ansley is collecting donations which she and her husband plan to drive and deliver to Arnett next month.

WATCH: RELIEF FROM JACKSON TO NORTH CAROLINA: WHY JACKSON BUSINESS OWNERS PLAN TO DELIVER DONATIONS PERSONALLY

Ansley says they'll take any donations but that they're specifically looking for cleaning supplies such as gloves, bleach, soap, etc.

PHOTO: JESSIERAYE ANSLEY CREATED A PAYPAL ACCOUNT TO HELP COLLECT DONATIONS FOR HER FRIEND AMANDA ARNETT

JessieRaye Ansley

Ansley also created PayPal and Cash App accounts to help Arnett rebuild and recover.

PHOTO: JESSIERAYE ANSLEY CREATED A CASH APP WHERE DONATIONS WILL HELP HER FRIEND AMANDA ARNETT

JessieRaye Ansley

Ansley says helping is the least that anyone can do.

"Here we are living in a society that we're not nice to each other and I think people need to take that advice and continue to help," Ansley said. "Not just when there's a traumatic experience but everyday."

Those wishing to donate items can reach out to Ansley via email at ansley.jessieraye@yahoo.com

