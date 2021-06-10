Win a free vacation in Glen Arbor with this My Michigan Beach giveaway

MICHIGAN. — If you're hoping for a getaway Up North this summer, aren't we all? My Michigan Beach is teaming up with The Homestead, America's Freshwater Resort to giveaway a dreamy vacation package.

"The top prize includes a three-night stay for 4 adults at The Homestead Resort; a 7-day National Park Pass for exploring the National Lakeshore and a guided hike with Sleeping Bear Tour Co."

Two times throughout the giveaway event there will also be drawings for a $50 gift card for The Homestead and a $50 gift card for My Michigan Bear Gear.

So how do you enter already?

Starting July 1st, share either your favorite Michigan beach, or the Michigan beach you'd like to visit the most at this link mymichiganbeach.com/sleeping-beardunes.

Responses will be shared on mymichiganbeach.com.

The Sweepstakes will run July 1 - 31, 2021.

