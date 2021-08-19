Win $5,000 and help man's best friend with this Michigan treasure hunt!

LANSING, Mich. — On August 21st a state-wide treasure hunt is taking place across Michigan.

The treasure hunt starts at 10 a.m. and is being put on by The Blue Chihuahua, an entertainment company based in Michigan.

The treasure you'll be searching for is a dog bone-shaped dog tag with "Gru's Treasure" engraved on the front and a special code on the back worth $5,000!

Why Gru's Treasure?

Gru is the name of Liz Kurth's former shelter dog and the Chief Dog Officer of this hunt.

Kurth is the owner of The Blue Chihuahua and says that for each hunt held by The Blue Chihuahua, they will donate $5,000 to a local animal shelter. The shelter receiving funds for this hunt will be Michigan's Al-Van Humane Society, Gru's former shelter home.

The "Gru's Treasure" dog bone will be hidden anywhere in the state of Michigan besides the Upper Peninsula.

Clues will be given out every 24 hours after the hunt has started at 10 a.m. on the 21st.

For more information, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook